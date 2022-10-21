Mental Health Communication Workshop

​The Ministry of Health, through the joint workforce of the Psychiatry Services Department, Community Psychology and Clinical Psychology Division, the Mental Health Strategy Unit held a virtual workshop titled “Mental Health Communication” on 21st October.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Everymind, a well-known non-governmental body in Australia through one of its programmes titled ‘Mindframe’. The programme is a national program that supports safe media reporting, portrayal and communication on suicide and mental illness. The workshop was attended by more than 90 participants from various sectors. It is one of the activities to improve methods of delivering mental health messages safely and effectively, while addressing the stigma associated with discussing mental health issues.

Source: Radio Television Brunei