A non-food and Beverage expo called Family Fun will be held from the 16th to 20th of June 2021. The expo will be held at One City Shopping Centre and organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, CCC. Yesterday morning, a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU with Mix Media Group and Darussalam Media was signed yesterday morning.

Signing on behalf of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce was Lim Tiong Han @ Lim Peh Beng, President of CCC, while Dayang Hajah Faridah binti Haji Burut, Deputy General Manager of Darussalam Media; Wan Yuri Wajihah, Business Development Manager of Mix Media Group and Ana Dzulkefdi, Director of Marketing Communication of Mix Media Group. The collaboration is hoped to make the event more exciting and create opportunities for local SME’s to showcase their products.

Source: Radio Television Brunei