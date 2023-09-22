Meltwater launches AI Ethical Principles: Paving the path ahead for AI Safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a leading global provider of social, media and consumer intelligence, today announces the launch of its new AI Ethical Principles which guide the company’s AI innovation and ensure a commitment to AI safety, transparency, and accountability within the organization and the broader industry.

While AI technology brings unprecedented opportunities, it also poses significant safety concerns that must be addressed to ensure its reliable and equitable use. As Meltwater continues to make significant investments into its cutting-edge AI and machine learning engine, the company also recognizes its pivotal responsibility in shaping the future of AI and tackling AI safety challenges in order to contribute to the responsible advancement of this transformative technology.

“AI continues to change the way we work every day, and with rapid innovations and shifts in these technologies it is imperative that those developing AI technologies are dedicated to safety, transparency, and accountability. Our commitment to our customers – to deliver solutions that help them harness the full power of the internet and understand and analyze billions of new conversations happening every day – also means we have a commitment to responsibly develop our technologies in ways that benefit society as a whole and keep safety, privacy, and security at the forefront,” said Aditya Jami, CTO of Meltwater.

The new Meltwater Ethical AI Principles are inspired by the ethical guidelines from industry leaders such as Google and the OECD and serve as a foundation for how Meltwater conducts research and development in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science. They underscore the company’s commitment to ethical AI practices, in order to ensure these systems are reliable, ethical and beneficial to all, and aligned with Meltwater’s deeply held corporate values.

The Meltwater Ethical AI principles are:

Benefit society whenever opportunities arise in inclusive and sustainable ways.

Bias and drifts are defects. They fail the business and our customers.

Safety, privacy, and security as first-class citizens.

Trace everything and be accountable. Transparency is key.

We are scientists and engineers; everything must be proven and tested.

Use open source whenever possible; vet everything else and assume it is unsafe.

In addition to launching these principles, Meltwater has taken concrete steps to strengthen its commitment to ethical AI practices:

Meltwater is dedicated to fostering a responsible AI ecosystem and invites industry peers, stakeholders, and partners to join in the journey towards ethical AI practices. By setting these principles and collaborating with leading organizations, Meltwater aims to drive positive change and create a safer, more inclusive AI future. The company will continue to invest in its technology and people to continue providing breakthrough AI innovations and provide more value than ever to its customers.

To learn more about Meltwater’s AI ethical principles, visit meltwater.com/

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

Corporate Communications Director

kelly.costello@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8926588