Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as the Chairman of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB explained that the date of Hari Raya Aidil Adha in the country received the consent by His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The explanation was made following a meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd. Daud; Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Yang Berhormat (Retired) Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar; Chief Syar’ie Judge, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar; Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Haji Mohd Rosli bin Hj Ibrahim, Permanent Secretsary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei