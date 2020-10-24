During the 20th Meeting of ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, AMAF Plus Three, the ministers exchanged views on the situation of COVID-19 pandemic and were deeply concerned about its unprecedented impacts on the lives of people and economies, including the disruption of the food supply chain in the region.

During the meeting, the ministers recognised the important role of ASEAN +3 Emergency Rice Reserve – APTERR, and the ASEAN Food Security Information System – AFSIS in reducing excessive price volatility of food, and agreed to continue efforts to effectively implement the APTERR and AFSIS to ensure a stable supply of emergency rice reserves, including the provision of timely and accurate market information during and after the pandemic.

In the Joint Statement, the ministers were pleased with the progress made in the implementation of the ASEAN +3 Cooperation Strategy – APTCS 2016 to 2025 in the strategic areas of strengthening food security, sustainable forest management, climate change mitigation and adaptation; animal and plant health and disease control, capacity-building and human resource development, strengthening of information system and knowledge networking and exchange, enhancing productivity, quality and marketability of agricultural products, as well as research and development.

The Ministers also appreciated the progress in the implementation of the ASEAN +3 Emergency Rice Reserve Agreement and supported the implementation of the ASEAN Guidelines on Promoting Responsible Investment in Food, Agriculture and Forestry to ensure that the investment in food, agriculture and forestry in the region meet global standards and promote sustainable and responsible development.

They also noted the serious threat of the Fall Armyworm to agriculture and food security of the region and encouraged the ASEAN +3 countries to support the implementation of the ASEAN Action Plan on Fall Armyworm 2020 to 2025. The ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry extended their appreciation to the People’s Republic of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea for the continuous support and commitment to enhancing the ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation in Food, Agriculture and Forestry. The 21st Meeting of AMAF +3 will be held in Indonesia next year.

Source: Radio Television Brunei