The latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam. Total COVID-19 cases remain 141 as no new case was reported today. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at the media conference on the latest COVID-19 development this afternoon.

According to Yang Berhormat, total recovered cases remain at 138, and there is only one case still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The case is still in critical condition and require heart / lung machine or ECMO as well as respiratory assistance.

Currently, 53 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and 2 thousand 770 people have completed their quarantine and are in good condition.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 245 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 25 Thousand 78 tests. In this regard, the Ministry of Health would like to share the statistics of the surveillance conducted in the fifth week of de-escalation, that is from the 8th until 14th of June 2020 are:

– 521 samples taken on foreign workers’ surveillance;

– 616 samples taken on community surveillance;

– 998 samples taken for expanded surveillance such as on frontliners and staff working at child care centres, preschools, and elderly care centres.

– From 1st to 14th of June, a total of 2 Thousand One Hundred 68 samples were taken for additional/expanded surveillance of which 80 per cent are from preschool and childcare center staff.

– All of the results from the surveillance that was conducted from the first week to the fifth week have been negative so far.

In relation to that, the Ministry of Health would also like to inform that commencing today until Saturday 20th of June 2020; a serology survey will be conducted at selected mosques. This survey is a follow-up from the survey that was conducted before this at health centres where the purpose is to expand the surveillance at the community level, as well as to assist the Ministry in estimating the level of population immunity for a certain infection.

Following the announcement on the Bruhealth App, 381 thousand 751 individuals have registered to the application. In addition to that, 8 thousand 21 companies and premises have registered for the BruHealth application. Meanwhile, 4 thousand 117 business premises have downloaded the PremiseScan application. In relation to the PremiseScan application, all premises are advised to download the application to facilitate the QR code scanning especially for those who do not have access to mobile phone devices to enter premises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei