There is no new COVID-19 case yesterday, and the total number of cases remains at 138. The matter was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health in a media-conference on the country’s latest COVID-19 situation with Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, yesterday afternoon.

According to Yang Berhormat, one case have recovered from COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 131. This brings the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center to 6, with 2 still in critical condition and both requiring heart/lung machine or ECMO, and respiratory assistance. Meanwhile, the rest are in stable condition.

The Minister of Health added, at this time, 24 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and a total of 2 thousand 551 individuals have completed their quarantine. In the past 24 hours, a total of 134 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 14 thousand 610.

With regard to cases that have recovered but found to be positive again during follow-up examinations, the Ministry of Health informs that there is no case that have re-tested positive. Meanwhile one case have been allowed to return home. This brings the total number of such cases as of today to 22 individuals that have undergone further investigation and have been allowed to return home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei