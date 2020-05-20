The total COVID-19 cases in Brunei Darussalam remains at 141 as no new case was confirmed yesterday. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health yesterday afternoon at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation.

According to Yang Berhormat, there was no new case recovered from COVID-19 yesterday, therefore the total number of recovered cases remains at 136. This brings the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center to 4 cases, where 2 are still in critical condition and require respiratory assistance, and one of them also require the heart / lung machine, ECMO. Meanwhile, the rest are in a stable condition.

At this time, 97 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and 2 thousand 582 people have completed their quarantine. In the past 24 hours, a total of 222 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV2 virus, that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 17 thousand 636 tests.

Furthermore, following the announcement on the Bruhealth App at the recent press conference, currently, a total of One Hundred and Fifty six thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty One individuals registered as users to the application, In addition, a total of Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirteen business premises have registered for the application. In this regard, members of the public who have not registered are encouraged to download and register to the Bruhealth App. The public’s cooperation in the use of the Bruhealth and the QR Code scanning at the entry and exit points in premises will help ensure the safety of the public including merchants and customers, as well as to facilitate the Ministry of Health to conduct contact tracing in case there is an outbreak of the infection. Yang Berhormat advises to keep reminding each other on the matter. For further information and latest updates, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at www.moh.gov.bn, contact the Health Advice Line 148 or through the BruHealth App or healthinfo.gov.bn

Source: Radio Television Brunei