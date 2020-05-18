​In the country’s latest COVID-19 situation, no new case was confirmed yesterday while the total number of cases remains at 141. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health announced the matter at the Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation, yesterday afternoon.

According to Yang Berhormat no cases have recovered yesterday, and the total number of recovered cases remains at 136. Therefore, the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre is 4, where 2 are still in critical condition. However only one of them still requires the heart lung machine or ECMO and respiratory assistance, while the other only requires respiratory assistance. Meanwhile, the rest are in stable condition.

At this time, 101 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance with the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 while 2,578 individuals have completed theirs. In the past 24 hours, 329 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 17,221.

Following the announcement on the BruHealth App at the recent press conference, at this time a total of 119,477 individuals have registered to the application. In addition, a total of 1,492 businesses and premises have registered for the application as shown on your screen.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health reminds all restaurants and premises which have seating for dine-in to adhere to the conditions stipulated and not to accept customers exceeding 30 percent of the normal capacity as well as to ensure the customers have the correct colour code which is green or yellow before entering the respective premises. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is also encouraging business premises to obtain the QR Code and to display it at the premise entrance or payment counters to enable the public visiting the premises to scan the code before entering and exiting. With such a procedure, it will help the Ministry of Health to conduct contact tracing in case of a spread of infection.

Although we have begun to reduce the restrictions, the Ministry of Health would like to remind the public to continue to carry out their social responsibilities of not organizing mass gatherings or meeting in large groups, practicing physical distancing and leaving the house only when needed especially for high risk individuals such as the elderly and children, and to practice proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. This is to avoid the possibility of spreading the infection and also to enable us to reduce the mitigation measures in the next phases in the future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei