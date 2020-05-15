Total cases remains at 141 as no new cases were confirmed yesterday. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon. Also joining the media conference were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports.

According to Yang Berhormat, no case has recovered yesterday, therefore the total number of recovered cases remains at 134. This brings the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center to 6, where 2 are still in critical condition and require respiratory assistance, and one of them is still requiring the heart/ lung machine or ECMO. Meanwhile, the rest are in stable condition.

At this time, 108 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance with the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and 2 thousand 575 individuals have completed theirs. In the past 24 hours, 173 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV2 virus, that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 16 thousand 523.

Furthermore, taking into account the situation of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam which is currently under control, with the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di- Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health would like to inform public on the reduction of the social distancing measures implemented following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country since March 2020, as follows:

– The reduction of social distancing measures will be implemented in phases/levels by imposing certain conditions beginning on Saturday, 22nd of Ramadhan 1441H corresponding to 16th of May 2020.

– For this first level, the reduction of social distancing measures will include:

– Driving school

– Gyms and fitness centres

– Sports facilities (indoor and outdoor)

– Golf course

– Restaurants, cafes and food courts

– Stalls and markets

Therefore, the Ministry of Health would like to inform that the public is required to comply with all regulations and directives related to the reduction of social distancing measures. Any individual found to be in violation of or disobey any order issued shall be an offense under the Infectious Diseases Act (Section 204) which carries a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 6 months or both. The Ministry will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who does not comply with the directives issued. The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at the national as well as regional and global level and carry out ongoing risk assessments to consider further mitigation measures. If the outbreak is again alarming, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to tighten the social distancing measures that needs to be taken to control the outbreak. The public will be informed about this from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei