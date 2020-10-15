​The country confirmed one new COVID-19 case yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 147. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health stated the matter during a media conference on the latest situation of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon.

According to Yang Berhormat, Case 147 is a 25-year-old woman who arrived in Brunei Darussalam on Royal Brunei BI874, seat number 42C on the 7th of October 2020 from Nepal. She reportedly had coughs since the 11th of October 2020 and is currently being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Centre. The Ministry of Health has identified a total of three contacts of which all the contacts have undergone the COVID-19 swab test and were confirmed negative. With the detection of the latest case, a total of 6 import cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case was reported on the 6th of May 2020.

At present, Brunei Darussalam has recorded 161 days without COVID-19 local infection case. Meanwhile, of the total COVID-19 cases in Brunei Darussalam, a total of 143 cases have been confirmed recovered.

Furthermore, a total of 337 individuals are undergoing mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centres provided by the Government, which are individuals that have just arrived in this country after traveling from abroad. At present, a total of 6,888 individuals have completed their mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centres. In the past 24 hours, a total of 435 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2 virus that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 63,246 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei