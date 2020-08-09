​1 new case of COVID-19 infection was confirmed. Therefore, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now 142 cases. This was stated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam yesterday afternoon.

Case 142 is a 24-year-old local male who studied in Yemen. He returned back to Brunei Darussalam on the 5th August 2020, boarding Royal Brunei flight BI874, seated at 44 K from Kuala Lumpur. Although he reportedly suffered from shortness of breath on the 6th of August 2020, he is currently in a stable condition, no longer has any signs of infection and is being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The contact tracing investigation has identified 13 contacts, all of which are undergoing quarantine and will undergo a COVID-19 swab test as arranged. As this case has been taken to the National Isolation Centre upon arrival in the country, the public is advised not to panic or worry as this case has not had any interaction with his family members or others since arriving in the country.

Meanwhile, according to the mandatory 14-day isolation order issued on 20 March 2020 for those who have just arrived in the country, 564 individuals are undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centres provided by the government. Since March 2020, 3,938 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centres. In the past 24 hours, 542 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 43,312 tests.

In relation to the confirmation of a new case yesterday, the Ministry of Health would like to emphasise the importance for the public to remain vigilant and take precautions by adopting and practicing preventive measures as recommended. This includes the practice of physical distancing, avoid going to crowded places, wearing a face mask when unable to avoid going to crowded places, as well as maintaining personal hygiene such as frequent hand washing, maintaining personal hygiene and practice proper cough as well as sneeze etiquette.

Source: Radio Television Brunei