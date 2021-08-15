Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country have yet to be determined. According to the Minister of Health, it is still too early to assess the efficacy of efforts to control the spread of infection at this time.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health said 93 percent of the 307 active cases currently do not have any symptoms of infection or have symptoms but no bacterial infection in the lungs. Regarding the Quarantine Order, the Minister of Health said the monitoring of individuals ordered to undergo quarantine had been conducted in collaboration with the Royal Brunei Police Force. On disinfection services, the Minister of Health stated that by always cleaning the house with regular detergents is enough to kill the virus. During the media conference, the Minister of Health also stated that 16 people have come forward to become health volunteers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei