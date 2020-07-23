The country continues to record no new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with the total number of cases remaining at 141. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter during the media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon.

Joining the media conference were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doktor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah Bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib Bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications AND Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan Bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Yang Berhormat added that currently there are 456 individuals undergoing mandatory isolation at monitoring centres provided by the Government, who have just arrived in the country after traveling abroad. At present, a total of 3 thousand 379 individuals have completed their mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centres. In the past 24 hours, a total of 567 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 37 thousand 58.

Source: Radio Television Brunei