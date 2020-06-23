​No new COVID-19 case was recorded, and total cases remain at 141. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in the country yesterday afternoon.

Yang Berhormat said all contacts had undergone quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204, and 2,823 individuals have completed their quarantine.

Yang Berhormat added that in the past 24 hours, 217 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 26,468.

Following the announcement on the BruHealth App, 395,164 people have registered to the application. In addition to that, 10,123 companies and premises have registered for the BruHealth application.

Meanwhile, on the PremiseScan application, 5,459 have been downloaded by by 4,141 business premises.

For further information and latest updates, visit the official website of the Ministry of Health at ‘moh.gov.bn’ or contact the Health Advice Line 148 or through the BruHealth App or the app ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei