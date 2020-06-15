Total COVID-19 cases remain 141 as no new case was reported. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at the media conference on the latest COVID-19 development yesterday afternoon.

According to Yang Berhormat, total recovered cases remain at 138, and there is only one case still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The case is still in critical condition and require heart / lung machine or ECMO as well as respiratory assistance.

Currently, 67 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and 2,756 people have completed their quarantine and are in good condition. However, there are 279 individuals who are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation at monitoring centres provided by the Government who have recently arrived in the country after traveling abroad.

To date, a total of 2,401 individuals have completed their mandatory self-isolation at these facilities. In the past 24 hours, 434 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 24,833.

Following the announcement on the Bruhealth App, 378,346 individuals have registered to the application. In addition to that, 8,021 companies and premises have registered for the BruHealth application. Meanwhile, 4,117 business premises have downloaded the PremiseScan application. In relation to the PremiseScan application, all premises are advised to download the application to facilitate the QR code scanning especially for those who do not have access to mobile phone devices to enter premises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei