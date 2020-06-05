Total COVID-19 cases in the country remains at 141 as no new case was reported yesterday. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in the country yesterday afternoon together with Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education.

According to Yang Berhormat, there is no new case of COVID-19 infection in the country. Therefore, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Brunei Darussalam remains at 141, whereas the total number of recovered cases stands at 138.

At this time, there is only one case still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, with the case still in critical condition and requiring the heart / lung machine (ECMO) as well as respiratory assistance.

In the past 24 hours, 320 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV2 virus, that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 20 thousand 205.

Furthermore, in reference to the press conference announcements dated 4th, 14th and 21st May 2020 on the reduction of social distancing measures; opening of mosques, surau and musalla for Friday Prayers commencing 29th May 2020; and second school term session commencing 2nd June 2020; as well as taking into account the situation of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam which is currently under control, with the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health would like to inform the public on additional reduction of the social distancing measures implemented following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, as follows:

The additional reduction of social distancing measures this time will involve tuition schools and music schools, whereby only one-on-one classes are allowed at this time.

The additional reduction of the social distancing measures will commence on Friday, 5th June 2020.

Managers of the aforementioned premises are required to:

i) Obtain a specific BruHealth QR Code for their premises, subsequently print the QR Code and attach it at the entrance area of the premise for customers to scan prior to entry and upon leaving the premise; ii) Conduct body temperature checks on all customers at the entrance and ensure the customers obey the guidelines on social distancing; and

iii) Advice anyone who have signs of infection and those of high risk to not come to the premises.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health would like to inform that the public is required to comply with all regulations and directives related to the reduction of social distancing measures. Any individual found to be in violation of or disobey any order issued shall be an offense under the Infectious Diseases Act (Section 204) which carries a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 6 months or both. The Ministry will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who does not comply with the directives issued.

Source: Radio Television Brunei