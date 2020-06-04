Total COVID-19 cases in the country remains at 141 as no new case was recorded yesterday. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in the country yesterday afternoon.

According to Yang Berhormat, the total number of recovered cases stands at 138. At this time, there is only one case still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, with the case still in critical condition and requiring the heart/lung machine or ECMO as well as respiratory assistance.

In the past 24 hours, 108 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV2 virus, that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 19 thousand 624.

Following the announcement on the BruHealth App, Yang Berhormat said that 264 thousand 258 individuals have registered as users of the application. Meanwhile, 4 thousand 876 companies and premises have registered for the application.

Source: Radio Television Brunei