The latest COVID-19 situation in the country. There is no new COVID-19 case yesterday, and the total number of cases remains at 138. The matter was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at yesterday afternoon’s media conference on the country’s latest COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, two cases have recovered from COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 128. This brings the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre to 9, with 2 still in critical condition and both requiring heart/lung machine or ECMO, and respiratory assistance. Meanwhile, the rest are in stable condition.

At this time, 33 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and a total of 2,524 individuals have completed their quarantine. In the past 24 hours, a total of 338 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 14,262.

With regard to cases that have recovered but found to be positive again during follow-up examinations, the Ministry of Health informs that there is no case that have re-tested positive. Meanwhile four cases have been allowed to return home. This brings the total number of such cases as of today to 22 individuals, of which 2 are still undergoing further examination and testing.

The Ministry of Health once again reminds the public and stresses on the need to carry out their respective social responsibility and to enculture preventative measures while making purchases at restaurants, shopping centres, markets and sundry goods shops. Also stressed upon is the practise of physical distancing as called upon and not to visit a place at the same time. Apart from that business and restaurant owners are urged to take preventative measures to avoid crowds at the premises. The public’s cooperation is still needed to continue to be cautious by practising what has been suggested prior to this. This is vital as only with cooperation of all parties as well as responsibility and discipline can the country be able to reduce or de-escalate the restrictions at a time that will be set later

