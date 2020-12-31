5 new COVID-19 cases was confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number cases in Brunei Darussalam to 157. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, stated the matter yesterday afternoon during the Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam.

According to Yang Berhormat, Case 153 is a 29 year old man who arrived in Brunei Darussalam on Royal Brunei flight BI874 on the 18th of December 2020 via Kuala Lumpur from India. He had diarrhea on the 21st of December for two days and at present, he has no other signs of infection.

Case 154 is a 27 year old woman who arrived in Brunei Darussalam on Royal Brunei flight BI4112 from India on the 18th of December 2020. She showed no signs of infection.

Case 155 is a woman aged 61, who arrived in Brunei Darussalam on Royal Brunei flight BI4112 from India on the 18th of December 2020. She started having a fever on the 29th of December 2020.

Case 156 is a 63 year old man and is the husband to Case 155. He also arrived in Brunei Darussalam on Royal Brunei flight BI4112 on the 18th of December 2020 from India. He started having a fever and cough on the 28th of December 2020.

Case 157 is a woman aged 33, who also arrived in Brunei Darussalam on Royal Brunei flight BI4112 from India on the 18th of December 2020. She showed no signs of infection.

All the new cases are currently being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Centre. The contact tracing for the new cases has identified a total of nineteen contacts, who were confirmed negative for COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei