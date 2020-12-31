The Ministry of Health reminded that with the latest developments and the current global situation, the public should not to be complacent in practising their social responsibilities.

– The public is reminded to maintain personal hygiene, practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette.

– The public, especially individuals at risk such as the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney patients, respiratory problems and others, are recommended to wear a face mask in public places, including when visiting crowded places such as shopping malls, sales expos and sightseeing venues.

– The public are also advised not to leave the house if they feel unwell and avoid visiting crowded places.

As per the provisions under the Infectious Diseases Act, Section 204, the public is required to comply with all regulations and instructions that have been issued and are still in force during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at the national as well as regional and global level and will notify the public of any changes to the COVID-19 infection, if necessary from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei