666 children aged 5 to 11 were brought by their parents or guardians to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 is opened voluntarily at the request and consent of parents or guardians themselves. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar stated the matter at the Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation. Joining the media conference held at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs, and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education.

Parents or guardians are invited to bring their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the existing vaccination centres by booking slots through the BruHealth app. Therefore, members of the public especially parents and guardians are reminded to create and complete the authentication process for their children's accounts in the BruHealth app in preparation for the vaccination. Completing the COVID-19 vaccination will not be a requirement for children to attend school, or enter any premises and participate in any activities. Meanwhile, up to 1st April 2022, the accomplishments of the National Vaccination Programme for those who have received three doses is 61.6 percent of the total population.

Source: Radio Television Brunei