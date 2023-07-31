MECO drops appointment system of services

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) has removed the appointment system for all services for Filipino nationals, Taiwanese employers, investors and tourists. In an advisory, effective Aug. 1, MECO said clients no longer need to set an appointment to avail of its services, including the Migrant Workers Office, Pag-ibig and Social Security System. "With the simplification of the appointment system, MECO aims to enhance the accessibility of our services and serve the public in the best manner possible," MECO Chair Silvestre Bello III said. However, applications for passport renewal and notarial requests will remain under the appointment system. Passport services are handled by the consular office of the Department of Foreign Affairs which maintains the passport application system, including appointments and data-capturing. In the case of notarial services, such as preparation of affidavits, powers of attorney, and reports of marriage, birth, and death of Filipinos in Taiwan, MECO said it needs ample time to prepare the notarized documents. "Please note that transactions for the verification of Labor contracts shall be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. only," the advisory read. Applicants for overseas employment certificates are advised to first log in to onlineservices.dmw.gov.ph before proceeding to MECO. Verification of labor contracts is among those that constitute the bulk of the services that MECO renders in Taiwan. This is on top of the consular service, the migrant workers services which include programs of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and other services in areas of trade and investment, economic cooperation, health, education and cultural exchange.

Source: Philippines News Agency