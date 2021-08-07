The Minister of Health also advised the public to carry out their social responsibilities by practicing personal hygiene, proper sneezing ethics, social distancing and not attending public gatherings if feeling unwell.

The Minster said to reduce the risk of infection, especially in health facilities, the Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that control measures will be tightened as follows:

– Health check-ups will be carried out at entrances on anyone who comes to government health facilities.

– Visitors are only allowed to visit patients in the hospital during the stipulated visiting hours.

– Only two visitors are allowed to visit each patient at a time.

– Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to visit patients in the hospital.

– Anyone who feels unwell is not allowed to visit patients in the hospital.

– Some services at health facilities are likely to be temporarily restricted.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health would like to remind the public to use the BruHealth app and scan the QR code every time they enter and exit any premises. Business premise managers are also reminded to display QR codes and take body temperature checks at the entrances of the premises. The use of the BruHealth app, especially in scanning the QR code, is important to assist the Ministry of Health to implement contact tracing immediately, in the event of any infection. Therefore, the public is required to activate the Bluetooth function while in public places.

Meanwhile, members of the public who knows anyone travelling across the border illegally are advised to report it to the authorities such as the Royal Brunei Police Force and the Department of Immigration and National Registration as soon as possible.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Health would also like to remind the public not to spread false information and believe in the information and news disseminated through the internet or through other social media such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook without ensuring its authenticity.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the pandemic situation in the country as well as at the regional and globally as well as carry out risk assessments on an ongoing basis. The Ministry of Health will inform the public of any changes in this situation, if necessary from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei