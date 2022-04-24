The Minister of Religious Affairs informed that His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented for measures to be implemented for the upcoming Sunnat Hari Raya Aidilfitri Prayer.

The Minister informed that male and female congregants are allowed to attend the Sunnat Aidil Fitri prayer at all mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide with physical distancing according to the size of their respective prayer mats. While, children aged 11 and below are not allowed to attend the prayer. This implementation will be extended for the Friday and 5 times Fardhu prayers at all mosques, suraus and religious halls starting the 1st of Syawal 1443.

Source: Radio Television Brunei