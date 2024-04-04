Measles Vaccination Campaign Intensifies in Lanao del Norte Amid Rising Cases

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY - A concerted effort by regional government agencies and the Department of Health in Northern Mindanao (DOH-10) is underway to curb a potential measles outbreak in Lanao del Norte, particularly in the municipality of Balo-i. The DOH-10 has declared a "white alert" status to bolster the immunization drive against measles, which has seen 36 confirmed cases in Balo-i alone.

According to Philippines News Agency, Local government units across the region have been mobilized to support the vaccination effort, which also aims to address pertussis (whooping cough). Additionally, measures are being taken to manage a dengue outbreak, with 516 cases recorded across the province. The health authorities are prioritizing immunization and prevention strategies to safeguard community health amidst these challenges.