MCWD Provides Mobile Siphon Tanks to Mitigate Drought Effects in Cebu City Uplands

Cebu City, Philippines - In response to the severe dry spell affecting upland communities, the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) has deployed two mobile siphon tanks (MST) to the hinterland villages of Cambinocot and Bonbon, an effort aimed at alleviating water scarcity among the residents.

According to Philippines News Agency, these tanks not only serve their immediate locations but are also accessible to neighboring areas.

The MST stationed in Cambinocot is capable of producing 168 cubic meters of potable water daily, benefiting the communities of Pulangbato, Binaliw, and Sirao. Meanwhile, the Bonbon tank can produce up to 480 cubic meters of water per day, serving Buot, Pamutan, Subangdaku, and Babag residents. Gerodias noted that all other communities are welcome to fetch water from these MSTs.

The initiative, supported by the Cebu City government through the provision of fuel expenses and secured by personnel from the barangays and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, aims to ensure the continuous operation and safety of the siphon tanks. The water district has assigned staff to manage the machines and will also bear the cost of water purification agents.

Jose Daluz III, MCWD chair, emphasized the district's commitment to assisting communities not yet served by MCWD, especially in light of the ongoing El Niño phenomenon. "The mountain barangays are not yet served by MCWD, but we cannot simply watch them suffer from the effects of El Niño. We have to help," Daluz stated.

Additionally, MCWD has extended its support to Barili town following a request from Third District Rep. Pablo John Garcia to tackle the water supply challenges exacerbated by Typhoon Odette in December 2022.