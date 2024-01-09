MB Stellar – The First Payment Bracelet Brings 5.0 Payment To Vietnamese Gen Z

OMverse

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stellar, the first payment bracelet in Vietnam has been impressing young people in Vietnam thanks to its flexible experience, which was proved at DigiLounge#4 “Revealing Stellar – a pioneer in the new payment style of GenZ” held by OMverse.

Experts shared about Stellar’s campaign, which aimed at GenZ.

Launched in mid-November 2023, Stellar payment bracelet resulted from a strategic combination between the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank) and Omega Media (a member of OMverse). While MBBank is named in the top 5 prestigious Vietnamese commercial banks in 2023, Omega Media is a pioneer in performance marketing.

Integrating two debit and credit chips in one device, it gives customers convenient one-touch payment without a network connection or battery charging. With 18 options of design, color and individually designed personality charms, this payment-fashion friend is also waterproof and dust resistant, suitable for all types of weather and outdoor activities of Gen Z. Priced at an affordable price, only about 16 USD, it attracted many young people between the ages of 25 and 40, who love technology, fashion and are always ready to try new things.

The launch of the Stellar payment bracelet marked a breakthrough in product marketing and brandformance in the banking and finance industry and impressed leading marketing experts in Vietnam. This was also the topic of DigiLounge#4 “Revealing Stellar – a pioneer in the new payment style of GenZ” organized by OMverse. Many experts attended the event, such as Mr. Mai Huy Phuong – Deputy Director of Digital Banking Department, MBBank; Ms. Van Trinh – CEO of Fantastic Eggs; Mr. An Dang – CEO of Omega Media – Ho Chi Minh City Branch and Mr. Dzung Le – CEO of Omeez.

Through two sharing sessions on “Application of Brandformance in the Banking Industry through Product Innovation” and “From Product Marketing to Brandformance”, these experts discussed what made a groundbreaking campaign aimed at Gen Z – the first payment bracelet in Vietnam. At the same time, the experts deep dived into user trends, opportunities and challenges in the Vietnamese market in 2024.

The highlight of DigiLounge#4 was experiencing the one-touch payment style with Stellar right at the event. Many C-level and marketing managers from large enterprises in Vietnam were surprised with how time-saving and convenient Stellar was and enjoyed special charm sets with many humorous and bold messages created by the Gen Z designers. They are optimistic that Stellar could completely develop further towards Gen Alpha.

A representative from Omega Media shared that Gen Z in Vietnam has been always looking for new experiences, so the banking and finance industry also needs innovative products to keep up. The launch of Stellar – when technology meets fashion in a bracelet – was timely and could contribute to creating new payment trends.

