QUEZON CITY—Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is set to face a series of non-bailable charges related to her alleged involvement with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), as announced by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

According to Philippines News Agency, the charges are being prepared for filing with the Department of Justice and are expected to significantly impact the local political scene. Casio revealed plans to prioritize the most serious charges, which will be formally filed on Friday. The decision follows an internal meeting scheduled for Tuesday to finalize the charges amid ongoing investigations.

The move against Mayor Guo follows her preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman on May 31, alongside Bamban business permit officer Edwin Ocampo and municipal legal officer Adenn Sigua. The suspension, set for six months without pay, was based on charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and other violations brought by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Additionally, the PAOCC is completing an inventory of a recent POGO raid in Porac, Pampanga, and continues to monitor 58 POGO firms across Cavite, Laguna, Palawan, and Cebu, which may still be operating despite canceled licenses. A related document from a former assistant to ex-Palace spokesperson Harry Roque, found during the raid, has been deemed irrelevant to the ongoing criminal investigations.