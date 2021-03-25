The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, MPRT, through the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood will be setting short-term maximum prices on whole chicken and chicken eggs for 10 weeks, beginning 1st of April 2021 to 11th of June 2021.

The maximum price directive is a short-term measure to mitigate increasing food prices. The maximum prices of whole chicken weighing 1 kilogramme is $4.45. Meanwhile, the prices for Grade AA chicken egg costs 19-cents per egg and per tray costs $5.70; Grade A chicken egg costs 18 cents per egg and per tray costs $5.40; Grade B chicken eggs costs 17-Cents per egg and $5.10 per tray and Grade C chicken egg costs 16-Cents per egg and $4.80 per tray.

JPES emphasizes that the maximum price is not the retail price recommended by JPES. The objective of capping the price levels is to prevent prices from further escalation, particularly resulting from reselling activities in the supply chain observed among some retailers.

For further info, contact Talian Darussalam 123 or the DCCA’s mobile application, namely PenggunaBijak.

Source: Radio Television Brunei