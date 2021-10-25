The Ministry of Education through the Department of Curriculum Development and Department of Scholarship Management held the Maulidur Rasul Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam Celebration via virtually, 23rd October night.

Joining the ceremony was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education. The celebration was filled with a special talk titled “Rasulullah Kekasih Allah, Kekasihku Dunia Akhirat” and the reading of Dikir Marhaban. The ceremony was one of the Minsitry’s annual activity aimed to further enliven the major Islamic days celebration. Also participating was Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei