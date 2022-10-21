Maulidur Rasul Celebration

​The Brunei Darussalam Women’s Institute, WI, held the Maulidur Rasul Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam Celebration which took place on 21st October morning, at the Institute Headquarters in Jalan Bukit Bendera, Tutong District.

The ceremony was filled with a special talk titled “Akhlak Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam” or the Character of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, which among others urged to exemplify the character and personality of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. Such a ceremony is among the Institute’s religious activities to enliven the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

Also holding a similar ceremony was the Singer, Musician and Artists Association. The ceremony was held on 20th October night, at the Brunei International Airport Surau in Berakas. Present was Retired Major Haji Manaf bin Haji Khamis, General Advisor of the association. The ceremony was highlighted with the reading of Surah Yaasin and Tahlil, the recitation of zikir Marhaban and Selawat as well as a short talk.

Source: Radio Television Brunei