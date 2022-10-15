Religious ceremonies in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration continue to be held by various parties. Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and its department held such a ceremony at the ministry.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The ceremony included a Special Talk titled ‘Rasulullah Pemilik Akhlak Yang Teragung’ among others touched on the Prophet who never complained in the face of trials and is patient in propagating Islam.

A similar ceremony was also held by the Ministry of Development jointly organised by the Department of Technical Services as well as Department of Mechanical and Electrical Services, Public Works Department. Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development. The ceremony included a Special Talk titled “Berselawat dan Amalkan Sunnah Mera’ih Syafaat”.

Meanwhile, a special forum was held last night at the Brunei International Airport Surau in Berakas. In attendance was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The forum, in the form of a question and answer session, covered the Sunnah or practices of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, facilitated by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB as invited panel.

