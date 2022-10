​Members of the Brunei Malay Entrepreneurs Federation, PPPMB held a Maulidur Rasul Celebration, 14th October afternoon. The ceremony took place at the Federation Headquarters.

Present was Dr. Haji Abd Latif bin Haji Awang Chuchu, President of PPPMB. The ceremony began with the mass recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa selamat. The ceremony highlighted with the Zikir Marhaban.

Source: Radio Television Brunei