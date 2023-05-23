Matthews Asia Announces Beonca Yip as Head of Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matthews announces that Beonca Yip has joined the firm as Head of Asia Pacific. Beonca will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s business in the Asia Pacific region as well as leading its distribution activities, with a particular focus on the firm’s growing institutional business. In her role, Beonca will continue to expand the firm’s growing client base in Asia Pacific and tailor investment solutions that meet the needs of investors in the region.

Matthews provides investors with a broad range of investment solutions across Emerging Markets, Asia and China. These include global, regional, country and thematic strategies available in SMAs, Active ETFs, mutual funds and closed end Funds. The firm also provides more customized solutions to clients such as strategies that have a sustainability focus as well as solutions for investors wanting to have more control over their China allocation in their portfolios.

“Asia Pacific remains a strategically important region for Matthews and Beonca enhances our focus on sophisticated institutional investors in the region. Along with Neil Steedman’s team in London, and Doug Byrkit’s team in San Francisco, Matthews continues to provide customized solutions backed by industry-leading client support for institutional and wealth management partners around the globe. Beonca’s network and enthusiasm will strengthen relationships with existing clients as well as accelerate the growth of our outreach across the region as investors seek more customized, active exposures to Emerging Markets and Asia,” said Cooper Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of Matthews.

Beonca joins the firm with over 28 years of experience in senior distribution leadership roles that serviced both sophisticated institutional asset owners and advisory channel clients across the APAC region. Previously, she led the distribution and client service teams at China Asset Management where she was Managing Director, Head of Global Client Group based in Beijing. Prior to that she held senior roles that included Head of Advisor Business – Asia at Investec Asset Management and Head of Retail Sales in Asia and Europe for Eastspring Investments.

Neil Steedman, Head of International Distribution commented, “I am pleased to welcome Beonca to the team. She brings almost 30 years of client-focused experience in the investment industry in Asia Pacific with an impressive track record of developing strong partnerships. Her appointment reinforces our commitment to the region, and our clients, as we continue to expand our footprint in these key markets.”

Beonca Yip said, “I am delighted to join Matthews and look forward to building on the success the firm has achieved. Matthews has a strong brand in the region and with over 30 years of experience investing in the Emerging Markets, the firm offers its clients a differentiated value proposition and product platform that I believe will resonate with a growing number of institutions and intermediaries.”

About Matthews Asia:

Matthews is an independent, privately owned investment manager founded in 1991 on a belief that Emerging Markets offers exceptional long-term growth potential. As a trusted and experienced guide to these markets, the firm takes a long-term fundamental investment approach to construct highly differentiated portfolios that focus on Emerging Markets, Asia and China. The firm manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally in vehicles that include SMAs, mutual funds and active ETFs. For more information about Matthews, please visit matthewsasia.com .

Disclosure

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not, in any way, constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or product mentioned herein. Investing in international and emerging markets may involve additional risks, such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation.

Matthews Asia is a brand for Matthews International Capital Management, LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries.

