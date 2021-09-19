The Ministry of Health and the relevant agencies have drafted a plan to implement mass swabbing which began last night, 18th September.

In the question and answer session, Minister of Health said, the public especially workers need not panic about the presence of these agencies. The purpose is to facilitate the swab tests in stages and avoid crowds. Regarding the contribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Australian Government, according to Yang Berhormat, the vaccines will be used starting on the 19th September. However, the public has the option to select the Sinopharm vaccine.

On the the latest Job Centre statistics, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, stated that, as of 7th August, 149 citizens lost their jobs for various specific reasons with only 8 terminated. However, almost 850 jobs have been created in various sectors such as oil and gas, catering and transportation during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat added, the COVID-19 Relief Fund has now collected over 2.5 million dollars.

Source: Radio Television Brunei