In conjunction with the 27th Civil Service Day Celebration, a Mass Fardu Asar Prayer, Sunat Hajat Prayer and the recitation of Special Doa was held yesterday afternoon in conjunction with the celebration. The ceremony was held simultaneously in all the four districts. In the Brunei Muara District, the ceremony took place at the Ash-Shaliheen Mosque, Prime Minister’s Office.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. Also present were Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Japar bin Haji Mat Dain @ Maidin and members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei