​​A similar ceremony was also held at three other districts.

In the Belait District, the ceremony took place at the RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque, Kuala Belait. Present was Awang Mohd Amir Hairil bin Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Security, Welfare and Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also in attendance were members of the Legislative Council.

For the Tutong District, the ceremony was held at the Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque, Kampung Sengkarai. Present was Awang Haji Abdul Manap bin Othman, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council.

The focal point of the ceremony in Temburong District was at the Utama Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town. Among those present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also in attendance was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei