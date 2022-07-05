The number of intending haj pilgrims to Masjid Al-Haram or Masjidil Haram is expected to increase, especially with the wukuf in Arafah taking place in a few days time. As the main place to perform one of the Pillars of Islam, the mosque is built around the Kaaba, which is the Qibla or direction for Muslims when performing prayers.

Looking at the expansion project of the Masjidil Haram, it can definitely provide comfort to all pilgrims. The mosque which is the largest in the world, is able to accommodate more pilgrims. The courtyard of the mosque has also been renovated.

The Masjidil Haram has a sophisticated door system, high-tech speaker system, with 6 floors that are also equipped with elevators, lifts, public toilets, ablution areas as well as special passage for the disabled and 9 towers. For the Brunei Darussalam Haj pilgrims, two main gates have been identified as the routes, namely the King Abdul Aziz Gate and the King Fahad Gate.

The Masjidil Haram is also equipped with a high quality air conditioning system. Other religious deeds can also be performed perfectly and comfortably such as the Tawaf and Saie. Signboards where the zones to perform these religious such as the Tawaf and Saie are also available. The Saie between the Safa and Marwah is also provided with a special lane.

Zam Zam water tanks are provided at several corners of the Masjidil Haram either near the prayer hall or the Safa and Marwah lane. The mosque is always full of pilgrims as performing prayers in the mosque is more afdhal or better than 100 thousand prayers in other mosques.

Source: Radio Television Brunei