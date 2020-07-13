​To enable Muslims in the country to find out the correct Kiblah direction, the Islamic Da’wah Centre in cooperation with the Survey Department continued its efforts in marking the Kiblah Direction. The event coincided with the handover of sejadah or prayer mats. The marking of the kiblah direction took place at Manderam Kecil Longhouse in Mukim Labi, yesterday morning.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Awang Hanapi Bin Mohd Siput, Member of the Legislative Council who is also the Head of Kampung Labi Satu and Acting Penghulu of Mukim Labi AND Awang Abdul Aziz Bin Haji Abdul Kahar, Assistant Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The marking of the Kiblah Direction will provide the accurate direction for new converts and visitors at the long house to perform their prayers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei