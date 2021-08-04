In an effort to promote and introduce careers and training in the marine industry, the ‘Seafarer Career Awareness Day’ marine career exhibition was held today at the Brunei Institute of Technical Education of Jefri Bolkiah Campus, IBTE-JBC in Kuala Belait.

The one-day exhibition was officiated by Awang Mohammad Iskandar Bin Haji Jani; Head of Brunei Maritime Academy. The exhibition, which was participated by 8 private companies was organized in collaboration with the Manpower Industry Steering Committee, MISC Marine. It aimed to promote to locals the careers and training offered in the Marine field.

Source: Radio Television Brunei