Members of the public who wish to promote their car or get advice for purchasing a car can now do so via Mantuka Brunei.

Mantuka Brunei is no stranger to social media users, as it uses social media as a platform for car owners to give advice to those who wish to purchase or promote their car. Experience in journalism has helped a local to share his experiences and views on cars.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mantuka Brunei is still operating virtually.

The principle of ‘Do Not Take Words to the Heart’ enables Mantuka Brunei continue to be popular among social media users.

Source: Radio Television Brunei