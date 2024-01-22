Manila Speaker Pledges Enhanced Oversight for Law Implementation and Budget Utilization

MANILA: In a significant move to reinforce legislative oversight, Speaker Martin Romualdez announced on Monday the House's commitment to rigorously oversee the implementation of laws, emphasizing the PHP5.768 trillion General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2024.

According to Philippines News Agency, Romualdez highlighted that the House would now focus more on its oversight responsibilities following the final reading passage of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s priority bills.

Romualdez pointed out that the House successfully passed 17 priority measures from President Marcos' second State of the Nation Address and all 20 bills targeted by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council for approval by the end of 2023. He stressed the mandate of the House to ensure not only the creation of laws but their fair and efficient implementation, benefiting ordinary citizens.

The Speaker elaborated on the House's role in overseeing and implementing programs funded in the 2024 national budget, including those aimed at assisting the poor, farmers, and fisherfolk. In light of current global inflation challenges, he announced upcoming administration programs to provide relief to Filipinos. Among these is the PHP500 billion Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) social amelioration program, designed to aid 12 million poor and low-income families or roughly 48 million Filipinos, focusing on the 'near poor' earning up to PHP23,000 monthly.

Romualdez assured that all programs are adequately funded by Congress and stressed the importance of ensuring that these funds reach every district efficiently. He also noted the House's role in scrutinizing government operations through legislative inquiries. Recent inquiries have addressed issues like the implementation of laws for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and solo parents, resulting in changes such as the Starbucks chain revising its discount policy for senior citizens.

Further, the House has conducted investigations into significant matters like the massive power outage in Western Visayas and the procurement processes of the Philippine National Police. Looking ahead, Romualdez emphasized the House's continuous review of laws and policies to address current issues and introduce necessary reforms, including potential amendments to the Constitution.

He welcomed the Senate's decision to join the House in advocating for Charter reform, aiming to attract more foreign investors and enhance the constitutional framework for economic prosperity. This move, he said, is essential for allowing foreign capital and direct investments into the Philippine economy and for reevaluating economic provisions in the Constitution to remove growth barriers.