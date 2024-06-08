Manila Implements Traffic Rerouting for Independence Day Celebrations

Manila – The city will see temporary road closures on June 12 to accommodate the 126th Independence Day celebrations. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced a detailed rerouting plan to ensure minimal disruption to regular traffic flow.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initial set of closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., affecting Roxas Boulevard from T.M. Kalaw to P. Burgos and T.M. Kalaw from Ma. Orosa to Roxas Boulevard westbound. Additional closures will extend from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Roxas Boulevard from UN Avenue to P. Burgos Avenue, both lanes of T.M. Kalaw from Roxas Boulevard to Taft Avenue, P. Burgos Avenue, both sides and Finance Road, and Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Avenue.

Areas around Rizal Park and Quirino Grandstand will also be used for the day's events, prompting these extensive road closures. The MMDA has recommended alternative routes for truckers, drivers, and motorists during the road closure period. Public and private vehicles heading north should turn right on Quirino Avenue or United Nations Avenue, then left on Taft Avenue to reach their destinations. Private vehicles from R-10 going to Anda Circle should take Soriano Avenue, then Solana Street, Muralla Street, and proceed along Magallanes Drive, turning right on P. Burgos Avenue. Trucks traveling northbound and southbound are advised to use the South Luzon Expressway, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Street, Lacson Avenue, Yuseco Street, Capulong Street, and R-10 Road.

The MMDA has stated that the actual times for closing and reopening roads will depend on the traffic situation. To manage the changes effectively, 1,156 traffic enforcers will be deployed at strategic locations throughout the city. Additionally, ambulances, military trucks, dump trucks, tow trucks, and other resources will be available to assist with any incidents.

From June 10 to 12, festival-like celebrations will take place at Rizal Park Burnham Green across from Quirino Grandstand. Various government agencies and non-government organizations have scheduled public activities. The Land Transportation Office will also set up booths at Rizal Park on June 10 and 11 for processing student permits, renewing driver's licenses, and managing changes to Land Transport Management System portal accounts. The first 100 applicants each day can avail of a free medical examination, required for license acquisition, starting at 7 a.m. on June 10.