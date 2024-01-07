Manila Implements Firearms Ban and Tightens Security for Feast of the Black Nazarene

MANILA: In a significant move to bolster security for the upcoming Feast of the Black Nazarene, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has announced the suspension of all permits to carry firearms in Manila. This directive comes as part of extensive preparations for the highly attended religious event set for Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspension of firearm permits in the capital city will be effective from 7 a.m. on January 8th until 7 a.m. on January 10th. This measure aims to ensure the safety of the millions of devotees and observers expected to participate in the event.

In addition to the gun ban, a 'no fly zone' policy prohibiting the use of drones has been implemented from Sunday and will continue until Wednesday. The South Harbor and Pasig River areas, especially near the Quirino Grandstand, where the 'Traslacion' procession is set to begin, have been declared 'no sail zones' from January 6th to 10th.

A liquor ban will also be in effect throughout Manila, starting from 12:01 a.m. on January 8th until 12:01 a.m. on January 10th, as informed by Nartatez.

The NCRPO has advised motorists to be prepared for road closures and rerouting, which will commence at 9 p.m. on January 8th and continue until the end of the feast day. To ensure comprehensive security, a total of 15,276 police officers have been deployed for the Traslacion. These forces will be supported by additional personnel from various government agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Furthermore, units from the Police Regional Offices of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, Special Action Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion-NCRPO, Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and other emergency response teams will be present to maintain order and safety.

Several restrictions and prohibitions have been put in place for the Traslacion. Vendors are banned from the vicinity of Quiapo Church, and the use of items such as hoodie jackets, caps, backpacks, water bottles, umbrellas, raincoats, firecrackers, and deadly weapons is prohibited. Devotees, especially those participating in the procession, are also warned against intoxication.

"These measures are being implemented to preempt any untoward incident that would disrupt the celebration of the festivity," said Nartatez.

The event will commence with Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula leading the Fiesta Mass at the Quirino Grandstand at midnight on Tuesday. The theme for this year's celebration is 'Ibig po naming makita si Hesus' (We want to see Jesus).