MANILA - In celebration of the 126th Independence Day, a cooking competition featuring traditional Filipino dishes, adobo and pancit, is set to take place at the Quirino Grandstand, with top prizes reaching PHP100,000. The event, organized by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry, aims to highlight regional culinary skills and flavors.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke to the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday, the competition focuses on the diverse regional variations of adobo and pancit, which are staples in Filipino cuisine. "Adobo can be prepared using different meats and varies in preparation and ingredients across regions, each version telling its own story of origin," Mangudadatu explained. He added that pancit also shows great variety in its forms, such as palabok and bihon, which showcase local tastes and ingredients.

The competition, concluding on June 12, has attracted 51 competitors from the public in the initial two days. This number excludes participants from the uniformed personnel and government agency heads, who are competing in separate categories. Mangudadatu detailed that TESDA regional offices selected representatives for the adult (ages 18-25) and kid (ages 10-15) categories, with a maximum of two participants allowed per region—one for adobo and one for pancit. Government agencies were also allowed to have two representatives each.

Participants are competing in four categories: adults, kids, Kawani ng Gobyerno (government agency heads), and uniformed personnel. The prizes for the winners in each category are PHP100,000, with first runners-up receiving PHP75,000 and second runners-up PHP50,000. Judging criteria include food hygiene, creativity and menu development, preparation of ingredients, cookery methods, and presentation and taste, accounting for 15%, 30%, 10%, 15%, and 30% of the scoring, respectively.

Celebrity chefs, professional chefs, and social media influencers have been enlisted as judges for the event, ensuring a thorough and expert evaluation of the culinary creations.