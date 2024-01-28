Manila Finance Chief to Propose Revised Tax Measures to Senate

MANILA – Finance Secretary Ralph Recto announced plans to present refined priority tax measures to the Senate, aiming to adjust proposals for fairness, ease of collection, and practicality without imposing undue burdens on Filipino consumers and taxpayers. This announcement was made during an interview at the annual reception for the banking community in Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, the discussions will focus on updated versions of the Reform on the Motor Vehicle Users' Charge (MVUC) and the Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA), both of which were initiatives of his predecessor, Benjamin Diokno. The DOF has modified the MVUC proposal to mitigate potential inflationary impacts, especially in the transportation and logistics sectors. Meanwhile, PIFITA aims to streamline the tax framework for passive income and financial intermediaries, enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippines' financial products by realigning with regional standards.

Recto noted that while these two measures have been specifically adjusted, other proposed reforms, such as the mining tax, tax on single-use plastics, and VAT on digital services, will largely remain consistent with previous plans. He anticipates visiting the Senate in the coming weeks to discuss these measures in detail.

In a separate development, Recto, in his role as the new chairperson of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), led the board's second meeting to outline the strategic direction of the MIC, established under Republic Act 11954. The MIC is tasked with overseeing the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) to secure optimal investment returns. During the meeting, MIC president and CEO Rafael Jose Consing Jr. was authorized to continue engagement with stakeholders on potential investment avenues across various sectors aimed at fostering commercial, economic, and social value.

Furthermore, the board addressed the reorganization of committee chairpersons to align with RA 11954 requirements, appointing Independent Director German Lichauco II to key positions to uphold good corporate governance standards. The transfer of funds from the Bureau of the Treasury to the MIC was approved, with the Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines designated as depository banks. This move ensures the MIC has the necessary resources to fulfill its investment objectives and operational needs.