Mandaluyong cyclists, police join hands for drug-free community

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched an innovative approach to raise awareness at the grassroots level on the government's fight against illegal drugs. In partnership with the Eastern Police District, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and PNP-Mandaluyong City Police Station, the 'Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan' (BIDA) program will involve communities through the 'Bisikleta sa Pamayanan' (Bicycle in the Community). DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a news release on Sunday that participants will explore different routes within Mandaluyong every Saturday, together with PNP bike patrollers. Participants of all ages are welcome to the cycling initiative. 'There is a need to bring the message and vision of the BIDA program down at the grassroots level at itong Bisikleta sa Pamayanan ay isang mahusay na hakbang upang maisagawa ito (is a good measure to achieve this),' Abalos said. The BIDA program is an intensified and more holistic campaign against illegal drugs by reducing drug demand in communities through interventions like addressing the root cause and providing employment opportunities and education.

Source: Philippines News Agency