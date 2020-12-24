The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public's cooperation and assistance to trace the whereabouts of a local man who was wanted to assist an investigation.

Mohd Jidi bin Haji Md Yassin, holding a smart identification card 00-112480 is wanted after a report received by the Tutong Police Station.

Any information on him, can directed to Women and Child Abuse Criminal Investigation Unit, Crime Investigation Department at 245 9500 extension 796 / 797, and police emergency line 993 or any nearby police stations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei