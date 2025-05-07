General

Man Fined for Dumping Waste Under Miscellaneous Offences Act

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: A man has been fined $300 for illegally dumping concrete rubble and wood waste in the Jalan Bukit Pendayan, Kampung Mengkubau area, an action that violated the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe, has notified that Abdul Kuddus, the individual responsible for the offence, has been allotted a period of seven days from the issuance of the compound fine to settle the payment.

2 days ago

